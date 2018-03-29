Police issue warrant for driver in crash that damaged Roebling Bridge

Covington Police now are searching for the man who they say provided false statements to investigators following a crash that closed John A. Roebling Suspension Bridge.

Police say Demarko D. Page, 24, of Cincinnati, was driving a Mercedes E-Class when he lost control on wet pavement the night of March 20. The collision caused structural damage to the 150-year-old bridge.

According to the accident report, Page told law enforcement officials that he and his pregnant girlfriend were passengers in the vehicle that collided with a bridge pillar -- and that the driver had fled the scene on foot.

"This false statement resulted in a week of unnecessary investigative work," police wrote in a report.

The bridge is closed to vehicles and pedestrians until at least June.

Page is charged with falsely reporting an incident, operating a motor vehicle on a suspended or revoked license and failure of owner to maintain required insurance -- all misdemeanors.

A warrant has been issued for Page's arrest.

