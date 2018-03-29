GOP incumbent, accuser at odds over texts in Ohio House race

By JULIE CARR SMYTH
AP Statehouse Correspondent
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - A female constituent with whom an Ohio state lawmaker acknowledged exchanging sexually-tinged texts has launched a campaign to unseat him and threatened to release more details about their relationship if he doesn't resign.
The unusual faceoff between Republican Rep. Rick Perales (peh-RAH'-liss), of Beavercreek, and nurse Jocelyn Smith has exploded out of nowhere just weeks before the May 8 primary.
Perales acknowledges exchanging "flirtatious" texts with Smith in 2015. His campaign says he previously had brought the issue to GOP House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger and to his wife.
Smith has since escalated her claims, saying Perales forcibly kissed and choked her during their first meeting. Perales denied those claims and says Smith has descended into "gutter-level politics."
Rosenberger is investigating. A campaign spokesman says Perales has no plans to resign.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Federal prosecutors say an Ohio man has been charged with a hate crime for beating a man whom he believed was Jewish.Full Story >
Federal prosecutors say an Ohio man has been charged with a hate crime for beating a man whom he believed was Jewish.Full Story >
Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto is the recipient of this year's Phi Delta International Fraternity Lou Gherig Memorial Award. Based in Oxford, Phi Delta Theta presents the award each year to the Major League Baseball player who best exemplifies the giving character of Hall of Famer Lou Gehrig, a member of the fraternity's Columbia University chapter.Full Story >
Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto is the recipient of this year's Phi Delta International Fraternity Lou Gherig Memorial Award. Based in Oxford, Phi Delta Theta presents the award each year to the Major League Baseball player who best exemplifies the giving character of Hall of Famer Lou Gehrig, a member of the fraternity's Columbia University chapter.Full Story >
Covington Police are charging a man in connection with the single-car crash that closed John A. Roebling Suspension Bridge. They say Demarko D. Page, 24, of Cincinnati, was the driver of the Mercedes E-Class that caused structural damage when he lost control on wet pavement the night of March 20.Full Story >
Covington Police are charging a man in connection with the single-car crash that closed John A. Roebling Suspension Bridge. They say Demarko D. Page, 24, of Cincinnati, was the driver of the Mercedes E-Class that caused structural damage when he lost control on wet pavement the night of March 20.Full Story >
Cincinnati City Council signed off Thursday on a severance package for City Manager Harry Black that allows him to resign with a $174,000 severance, which is equal to eight months of pay.Full Story >
Cincinnati City Council signed off Thursday on a severance package for City Manager Harry Black that allows him to resign with a $174,000 severance, which is equal to eight months of pay.Full Story >
A limited number of tickets for the rescheduled Cincinnati Reds Opening Day Game on Friday, March 30 vs. the Washington Nationals (4:10 p.m.) are available to purchase on Reds.com.Full Story >
A limited number of tickets for the rescheduled Cincinnati Reds Opening Day Game on Friday, March 30 vs. the Washington Nationals (4:10 p.m.) are available to purchase on Reds.com.Full Story >