The Latest: Trump bids farewell to Hope Hicks

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Latest on President Donald Trump (all times local):
12:40 p.m.
President Donald Trump is bidding farewell to one of his longest-serving aides as he departs for Ohio.
The president appeared alongside outgoing communications director Hope Hicks outside the Oval Office on Hicks' last day at the White House.
Trump pointed at Hicks, waved to the cameras, and gave Hicks a handshake and a kiss on the cheek before heading to Marine One.
Hicks has been one of the president's most trusted, loyal and influential staffers. She held a portfolio that extended well beyond her job title.
She worked for the Trump organization before serving as the Trump campaign's one-woman press shop and has been working at the White House since Trump's inauguration.
A bitter fight is underway to fill the communications director role.
12:30 a.m.
President Donald Trump is emerging from relative seclusion to promote rebuilding the nation's roads and bridges.
Trump is visiting Richfield, Ohio, on Thursday to push his plan to use $200 billion in federal money to spur at least $1.5 trillion in spending on infrastructure. The president unveiled the proposal in February and cast it as able to garner bipartisan support, but it has bogged down in Congress.
Trump has kept a low profile since Sunday's "60 Minutes" interview with adult-film actress Stormy Daniels, who says the married Trump had sex with her before he was president. Trump, through his representatives, has denied the 2006 affair.
The Ohio speech will be Trump's first substantive public appearance since last Friday.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Federal prosecutors say an Ohio man has been charged with a hate crime for beating a man whom he believed was Jewish.Full Story >
Federal prosecutors say an Ohio man has been charged with a hate crime for beating a man whom he believed was Jewish.Full Story >
Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto is the recipient of this year's Phi Delta International Fraternity Lou Gherig Memorial Award. Based in Oxford, Phi Delta Theta presents the award each year to the Major League Baseball player who best exemplifies the giving character of Hall of Famer Lou Gehrig, a member of the fraternity's Columbia University chapter.Full Story >
Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto is the recipient of this year's Phi Delta International Fraternity Lou Gherig Memorial Award. Based in Oxford, Phi Delta Theta presents the award each year to the Major League Baseball player who best exemplifies the giving character of Hall of Famer Lou Gehrig, a member of the fraternity's Columbia University chapter.Full Story >
Covington Police are charging a man in connection with the single-car crash that closed John A. Roebling Suspension Bridge. They say Demarko D. Page, 24, of Cincinnati, was the driver of the Mercedes E-Class that caused structural damage when he lost control on wet pavement the night of March 20.Full Story >
Covington Police are charging a man in connection with the single-car crash that closed John A. Roebling Suspension Bridge. They say Demarko D. Page, 24, of Cincinnati, was the driver of the Mercedes E-Class that caused structural damage when he lost control on wet pavement the night of March 20.Full Story >
Cincinnati City Council signed off Thursday on a severance package for City Manager Harry Black that allows him to resign with a $174,000 severance, which is equal to eight months of pay.Full Story >
Cincinnati City Council signed off Thursday on a severance package for City Manager Harry Black that allows him to resign with a $174,000 severance, which is equal to eight months of pay.Full Story >
A limited number of tickets for the rescheduled Cincinnati Reds Opening Day Game on Friday, March 30 vs. the Washington Nationals (4:10 p.m.) are available to purchase on Reds.com.Full Story >
A limited number of tickets for the rescheduled Cincinnati Reds Opening Day Game on Friday, March 30 vs. the Washington Nationals (4:10 p.m.) are available to purchase on Reds.com.Full Story >