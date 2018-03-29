Rocky Mountain High: Marijuana-infused beer coming to Colorado

The brews will contain THC, the principal psychoactive element in marijuana that creates a euphoric high. (Source: Ceria Beverages)

(RNN) – The beer industry is going to pot.

Keith Villa, the brewmaster behind Blue Moon, plans to introduce a line of marijuana-infused non-alcoholic craft beers. The company is called Ceria Beverages.

“I’m ready to introduce another high-impact brand to the industry again, this time with a new line of custom cannabis-infused craft beers,” Villa said this week.

“Today, the opportunity and the demand are here, inviting Americans to enjoy a more social way of consuming cannabis – by drinking rather than by smoking it or through ingestion of edibles.”

The brews will contain THC, the principal psychoactive element in marijuana that creates a euphoric high.

“CERIA will be brewed just like an alcoholic craft beer to maintain its beer taste and aroma, but will then be de-alcoholized prior to the infusion of cannabis,” Villa said.

Call it intoxication without the hangover. It’s also a lower-calorie brew because there’s no alcohol.

The high-test beers will go on sale first in Colorado and then in other states where the use of recreational marijuana is legal.

