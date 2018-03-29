Rocky Mountain High: Marijuana-infused beer coming to Colorado

Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto is the recipient of this year's Phi Delta International Fraternity Lou Gehrig Memorial Award. Based in Oxford, Phi Delta Theta presents the award each year to the Major League Baseball player who best exemplifies the giving character of Hall of Famer Lou Gehrig, a member of the fraternity's Columbia University chapter.Full Story >
Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto is the recipient of this year's Phi Delta International Fraternity Lou Gehrig Memorial Award. Based in Oxford, Phi Delta Theta presents the award each year to the Major League Baseball player who best exemplifies the giving character of Hall of Famer Lou Gehrig, a member of the fraternity's Columbia University chapter.Full Story >
The American Civil Liberties Union is part of a lawsuit against Ohio that argues the state should change gender markers on birth certificates for transgender individuals.Full Story >
The American Civil Liberties Union is part of a lawsuit against Ohio that argues the state should change gender markers on birth certificates for transgender individuals.Full Story >
Federal prosecutors say an Ohio man has been charged with a hate crime for beating a man whom he believed was Jewish.Full Story >
Federal prosecutors say an Ohio man has been charged with a hate crime for beating a man whom he believed was Jewish.Full Story >
Covington Police are charging a man in connection with the single-car crash that closed John A. Roebling Suspension Bridge. They say Demarko D. Page, 24, of Cincinnati, was the driver of the Mercedes E-Class that caused structural damage when he lost control on wet pavement the night of March 20.Full Story >
Covington Police are charging a man in connection with the single-car crash that closed John A. Roebling Suspension Bridge. They say Demarko D. Page, 24, of Cincinnati, was the driver of the Mercedes E-Class that caused structural damage when he lost control on wet pavement the night of March 20.Full Story >
Cincinnati City Council signed off Thursday on a severance package for City Manager Harry Black that allows him to resign with a $174,000 severance, which is equal to eight months of pay.Full Story >
Cincinnati City Council signed off Thursday on a severance package for City Manager Harry Black that allows him to resign with a $174,000 severance, which is equal to eight months of pay.Full Story >