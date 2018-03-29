How to watch the Findlay Market Opening Day Parade live online

You don't have to leave your house or office to watch the 2018 Findlay Market Opening Day Parade on Monday.
FOX19 NOW will bring you full coverage of the parade on-air and online. You can watch on the FOX19 NOW Roku or Amazon Fire app or download the free FOX19 NOW News App.
The parade starts at noon, but we'll begin live pre-show coverage at 11 a.m.
Our anchors and reporters will be stationed just one block away from Findlay Market, so you'll see all the floats first on FOX19 NOW.
