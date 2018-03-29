How to watch the Findlay Market Opening Day Parade live online - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

How to watch the Findlay Market Opening Day Parade live online

You don't have to leave your house or office to watch the 2018 Findlay Market Opening Day Parade on Monday. 

FOX19 NOW will bring you full coverage of the parade on-air and online. You can watch on the FOX19 NOW Roku or Amazon Fire app or download the free FOX19 NOW News App. 

The parade starts at noon, but we'll begin live pre-show coverage at 11 a.m.

Our anchors and reporters will be stationed just one block away from Findlay Market, so you'll see all the floats first on FOX19 NOW.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.

  • FOX19 HeadlinesMore>>

  • Cincinnati Police searching for laundry detergent thief

    Cincinnati Police searching for laundry detergent thief

    Thursday, March 29 2018 2:37 PM EDT2018-03-29 18:37:46 GMT
    The man suspected of shoplifting laundry detergent from Roselawn Dollar General on March 19. (Source: Cincinnati Police)The man suspected of shoplifting laundry detergent from Roselawn Dollar General on March 19. (Source: Cincinnati Police)
    The man suspected of shoplifting laundry detergent from Roselawn Dollar General on March 19. (Source: Cincinnati Police)The man suspected of shoplifting laundry detergent from Roselawn Dollar General on March 19. (Source: Cincinnati Police)

    Cincinnati Police are searching for a suspect they say stole laundry detergent from the Roselawn Dollar General -- not once, but twice.

    Full Story >

    Cincinnati Police are searching for a suspect they say stole laundry detergent from the Roselawn Dollar General -- not once, but twice.

    Full Story >

  • City on edge for funeral of man killed by Sacramento police

    City on edge for funeral of man killed by Sacramento police

    Thursday, March 29 2018 2:34 AM EDT2018-03-29 06:34:12 GMT
    Thursday, March 29 2018 2:35 PM EDT2018-03-29 18:35:57 GMT
    (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli). Demonstrators protesting the shooting death of Stephon Clark by Sacramento Police officers, block the entrance to the Golden 1 Center, preventing ticket holders who weren't already inside from watching the Dallas Mavericks ...(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli). Demonstrators protesting the shooting death of Stephon Clark by Sacramento Police officers, block the entrance to the Golden 1 Center, preventing ticket holders who weren't already inside from watching the Dallas Mavericks ...

    Some mourners have predicted increased unrest beyond the unruly but mostly nonviolent protests that have disrupted traffic and two professional basketball games since the March 18 shooting.

    Full Story >

    Some mourners have predicted increased unrest beyond the unruly but mostly nonviolent protests that have disrupted traffic and two professional basketball games since the March 18 shooting.

    Full Story >

  • The Latest: Russia demands to see poisoned spy's daughter

    The Latest: Russia demands to see poisoned spy's daughter

    Thursday, March 29 2018 10:42 AM EDT2018-03-29 14:42:47 GMT
    Thursday, March 29 2018 2:34 PM EDT2018-03-29 18:34:57 GMT
    (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, file). FILE - In this Tuesday, March 6, 2018 file photo, police officers stand outside the house of former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal in Salisbury, England. British police say they believe a Russian ex-spy and his dau...(AP Photo/Frank Augstein, file). FILE - In this Tuesday, March 6, 2018 file photo, police officers stand outside the house of former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal in Salisbury, England. British police say they believe a Russian ex-spy and his dau...
    British health officials say the daughter of a Russian ex-spy has responded well to treatment and is no longer in critical condition after a nerve-agent attack.Full Story >
    British health officials say the daughter of a Russian ex-spy has responded well to treatment and is no longer in critical condition after a nerve-agent attack.Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly