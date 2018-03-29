ACLU sues Ohio to allow gender changes on birth certificates

A teacher accused of bringing students to her Jonesboro home for sex pleaded guilty this week to sexual indecency with a child.Full Story >
A teacher accused of bringing students to her Jonesboro home for sex pleaded guilty this week to sexual indecency with a child.Full Story >
The former Marine sergeant, who was within 60 days of medically retiring for PTSD, told investigators he did it because his wife had been nagging him.Full Story >
The former Marine sergeant, who was within 60 days of medically retiring for PTSD, told investigators he did it because his wife had been nagging him.Full Story >
Jones County school officials concluded their investigation into accusations of a principle cutting a student's hair Wednesday.Full Story >
Jones County school officials concluded their investigation into accusations of a principle cutting a student's hair Wednesday.Full Story >
A family of eight is believed to have all died when their SUV crashed off a cliff in California on Wednesday.Full Story >
A family of eight is believed to have all died when their SUV crashed off a cliff in California on Wednesday.Full Story >
As the owner of a bar, Jimmy Galleece is used to strange events.Full Story >
As the owner of a bar, Jimmy Galleece is used to strange events.Full Story >