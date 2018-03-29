US plant that destroys chemical weapons beset by troubles - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

US plant that destroys chemical weapons beset by troubles

By DAN ELLIOTT
Associated Press

DENVER (AP) - A highly automated, multibillion-dollar plant in Colorado that destroys U.S. chemical weapons is over budget, behind schedule and bedeviled by troubles that could worsen the danger to workers.

But when the Army said this month it wants to spend millions extra installing more traditional technology to help the plant and reduce worker risk, public reaction was more resignation than anger.

Marco Kaltofen, a nuclear and chemical engineering researcher at Worcester Polytechnic in Massachusetts, says the process has been slow and expensive but that's the price of protecting workers and nearby residents.

Defense contractor Bechtel Inc. spent 12 years designing and building the plant at the Pueblo Chemical Depot to destroy 780,000 decades-old shells filled with liquid mustard agent.

The U.S. destroying its chemical weapons under international treaty.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

