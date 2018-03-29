Cincinnati Police searching for laundry detergent thief - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Cincinnati Police searching for laundry detergent thief

Posted by Avery Jennings, Digital Content Producer
Cincinnati Police are searching for a suspect they say stole laundry detergent from the Roselawn Dollar General -- not once, but twice.

The shoplifting incidents happened at 11:17 a.m. March 19 and 9:37 a.m. March 21.

On both days, the same suspect entered the store, loaded a hand basket with laundry detergent and fled in a white 2000-model Toyota Avalon with no license plates, police say. The vehicle headed south on Reading Road each time.

Surveillance photos from police show the man wearing a red Air Jordan T-shirt with red pajama pants during the first incident and a pair of glasses with black coat and pants during the second incident.

Police describe the man as white, in his 30s, about 5-foot-7, 170 pounds with short, brown hair and a light mustache.

Anyone with information about the crimes or suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040 or submit a tip online at Tip411.com.

