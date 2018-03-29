Medicaid chief: Work requirements assessed 'case by case'

By JONATHAN MATTISE
Associated Press
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The federal Medicaid leader has declined to say whether imposing work requirements on certain beneficiaries is better suited for states that expanded Medicaid than those that didn't, saying her agency is assessing state proposals case-by-case.
Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Administrator Seema Verma told reporters Thursday the program is about helping people rise out of poverty.
President Donald Trump's administration has approved Kentucky, Indiana and Arkansas plans. Each expanded Medicaid.
Tennessee hasn't expanded. A state bill seeks federal permission to make certain adult beneficiaries without children under 6 work, volunteer or attend school.
A Tennessee legislative analysis estimates a net $34 million annual cost. The proposal relies on Temporary Assistance for Needy Families money.
Verma said plans must be federally budget neutral, meet Medicaid program objectives and other considerations.
