The Latest: Ohio reviews transgender birth certificate case

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The Latest on transgender people's efforts to get changes to their birth certificates (all times local):

2:55 p.m.

The Ohio attorney general's office says it's reviewing a lawsuit filed by four transgender people who want the gender listings on their birth certificates changed to properly reflect their identities.

The state Department of Health has declined to comment.

The American Civil Liberties Union is representing the plaintiffs and says the state prevents them from obtaining documents essential to everyday living and subjects transgender people to discrimination and potential violence.

The lawsuit asks a court to declare Ohio's birth certification policy unconstitutional and to prohibit the state from refusing to allow transgender people to make adjustments.

Plaintiff Stacie Ray's birth certificate lists her gender as male. Ray insisted Thursday she is "a woman" and called the lack of an accurate birth certificate "humiliating."

11 a.m.

The American Civil Liberties Union is suing Ohio on behalf of four transgender individuals.

In a lawsuit filed Thursday, the individuals say the state won't allow them to change the gender listing on their birth certificates to properly reflect their identities.

The individuals argue that Ohio's prohibition prevents them from obtaining an essential identifying document and subjects them to discrimination and potential violence.

The lawsuit says Ohio's bar against gender adjustments to birth certificates "stands in sharp contrast to the approach of nearly all other states and the District of Columbia," which now allow transgender people to correct a gender marker.

The action comes just weeks after a federal judge ruled Idaho's bar against changing one's sex on a birth certificate violated equal protections guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution.

