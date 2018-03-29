Editorial: Hey Reds fans, let's get this party started

Cincinnati has had a LONG winter. And, the delay of Opening Day is just one more example of Winter overstaying its welcome.

And, hopefully, this gray day is NOT a symbol of what's ahead for the Reds season.

Opening Day is special in Cincinnati. The Reds know how to throw a party in one of the best venues in the country.

The Great American Ball Park is ready; the fans have their tickets and one of the youngest teams in baseball is ready to take to the field. Fans are hoping that this year we'll see some of the success of the rebuilding of the team.

Fan favorites, like Joey Votto and Billy Hamilton, are back but the pitchers continue to be the question mark. Reds management says this is the year we'll see some stability and improvement.

We, the fans, WANT to see it!

So, let's get this party started. Cincinnati loves the Reds and we're glad to welcome them back -- even if it is one day late. Let's just hope Opening Day is the beginning of more sunshine for Cincinnati and be optimistic that the Reds have turned the corner and the rebuild is working!

