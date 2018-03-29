Woman mistakes pregnancy for bad Chinese food

Baby Oliver was born in the back of an ambulance on the way to the hospital. (Source: Brian Westerfield/Facebook)

(RNN) – Is it bad gas or a baby? Stop me if you’ve heard this one before.

Crystal Amerson woke up early Sunday with stomach pains she thought were from the last meal she had.

"I had Chinese food the night before and I kind of figured maybe I had food poisoning or something like that," Amerson told the Pensacola News Journal.

As it turns out, it wasn’t the General Tso's chicken that was causing the intestinal mischief.

Within a few hours, baby Oliver was born in the back of an ambulance on the way to the hospital. Doctors estimate she was 37-weeks pregnant.

"I gained a little bit of weight, but I think with my first baby I didn't notice either," Amerson said. "I never gained that pregnancy shape, really.

Not prepared for the new addition to the family, Amerson and her fiancé Brian Westerfield have started a GofundMe account to pay for baby things, including a “family vehicle.”

Although the Chinese food didn’t turn out to be the problem, Amerson said she’s going to take a break from it.

“I think I'm traumatized from Chinese food," she said. "I don't know if I'll ever be able to look at it the same way again."

