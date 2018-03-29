Sharonville father charged with murder in death of 7-month-old s - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Sharonville father charged with murder in death of 7-month-old son

Posted by FOX19 Digital Media Staff
Connect
Joshua Mounts is booked in the Hamilton County Jail (Provided) Joshua Mounts is booked in the Hamilton County Jail (Provided)
SHARONVILLE, OH (FOX19) -

A Sharonville father is behind bars in connection with the death of his 7-month-old son, Sharonville police announced Thursday.

Joshua Mounts, 27, is charged with murder. 

Mounts war caring for his son when the baby suffered a skull fracture due to blunt force trauma to his head, police said. It happened on Jan. 25. 

The infant recently died from his injuries. 

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this story.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.

  • FOX19 HeadlinesMore>>

  • Emotional plea at Sacramento funeral to end police killings

    Emotional plea at Sacramento funeral to end police killings

    Thursday, March 29 2018 2:34 AM EDT2018-03-29 06:34:12 GMT
    Thursday, March 29 2018 4:36 PM EDT2018-03-29 20:36:21 GMT
    (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli). Demonstrators protesting the shooting death of Stephon Clark by Sacramento Police officers, block the entrance to the Golden 1 Center, preventing ticket holders who weren't already inside from watching the Dallas Mavericks ...(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli). Demonstrators protesting the shooting death of Stephon Clark by Sacramento Police officers, block the entrance to the Golden 1 Center, preventing ticket holders who weren't already inside from watching the Dallas Mavericks ...

    Some mourners have predicted increased unrest beyond the unruly but mostly nonviolent protests that have disrupted traffic and two professional basketball games since the March 18 shooting.

    Full Story >

    Some mourners have predicted increased unrest beyond the unruly but mostly nonviolent protests that have disrupted traffic and two professional basketball games since the March 18 shooting.

    Full Story >

  • The Latest: UK official: Russia conduct 'hybrid warfare'

    The Latest: UK official: Russia conduct 'hybrid warfare'

    Thursday, March 29 2018 10:42 AM EDT2018-03-29 14:42:47 GMT
    Thursday, March 29 2018 4:35 PM EDT2018-03-29 20:35:29 GMT
    (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, file). FILE - In this Tuesday, March 6, 2018 file photo, police officers stand outside the house of former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal in Salisbury, England. British police say they believe a Russian ex-spy and his dau...(AP Photo/Frank Augstein, file). FILE - In this Tuesday, March 6, 2018 file photo, police officers stand outside the house of former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal in Salisbury, England. British police say they believe a Russian ex-spy and his dau...
    British health officials say the daughter of a Russian ex-spy has responded well to treatment and is no longer in critical condition after a nerve-agent attack.Full Story >
    British health officials say the daughter of a Russian ex-spy has responded well to treatment and is no longer in critical condition after a nerve-agent attack.Full Story >

  • Woman mistakes pregnancy for bad Chinese food

    Woman mistakes pregnancy for bad Chinese food

    Thursday, March 29 2018 4:09 PM EDT2018-03-29 20:09:06 GMT
    Thursday, March 29 2018 4:09 PM EDT2018-03-29 20:09:06 GMT
    Baby Oliver was born in the back of an ambulance on the way to the hospital. (Source: Brian Westerfield/Facebook)Baby Oliver was born in the back of an ambulance on the way to the hospital. (Source: Brian Westerfield/Facebook)

    Baby Oliver was born in the back of an ambulance on the way to the hospital.

    Full Story >

    Baby Oliver was born in the back of an ambulance on the way to the hospital.

    Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly