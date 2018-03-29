Sharonville father charged with murder in death of 7-month-old son

Joshua Mounts is booked in the Hamilton County Jail (Provided)

A Sharonville father is behind bars in connection with the death of his 7-month-old son, Sharonville police announced Thursday.

Joshua Mounts, 27, is charged with murder.

Mounts war caring for his son when the baby suffered a skull fracture due to blunt force trauma to his head, police said. It happened on Jan. 25.

The infant recently died from his injuries.



