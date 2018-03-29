6 arrested for drug use in 'deplorable' home with kids

LONDON, Ky. (AP) - Six adults in Kentucky are accused of using drugs while caring for children at a home in "deplorable" condition.

News outlets cite a Laurel County Sheriff's Office release saying deputies responding to complaints of drug activity at a London home found the adults and children in a home that had no running water or food and was filled with trash, drugs and paraphernalia as a rooster ran loose.

Four children, including a 10-month-old, were taken to social services. The baby's mother, 29-year-old Ambra Dawn Oakley, arrived at the home as deputies were investigating. She's also accused of selling drugs to a 16-year-old girl.

Thirty-nine-year-old Johnny L. Perkins, 61-year-old Donnie Oakley, 27-year-old Randall Storms, 46-year-old Arthur Oakley and 46-year-old Wendy Dean Davis were also arrested. It's unclear whether they have lawyers.

