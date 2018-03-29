2 men arrested in connection with shots fired at officer

ASHLAND, Ky. (AP) - Two people wanted in connection with shots fired at a police officer in Kentucky have been arrested.

The Daily Independent reports 28-year-old Frank Jolliff Jr. and Danny Halley were taken into custody at an Ashland residence Wednesday night.

Authorities had sought Jolliff for questioning in what they described as the attempted murder of an Ashland officer. Police say the officer attempted to make a traffic stop early Sunday, leading to a pursuit. During the ensuing foot chase, authorities say two suspects fired shots. The officer wasn't injured.

Jolliff and Halley were both charged with first-degree wanton endangerment and first-degree fleeing and evading police. Ashland Police Chief Todd Kelley says an attempted murder charge cannot be levied until the department obtains proper evidence.

It's unclear whether they have lawyers.

Information from: The Independent, http://www.dailyindependent.com

