Man gets 4 months' home detention for disrupting flight

PITTSBURGH (AP) - A federal judge has sentenced an Ohio man to four months' home detention for becoming combative on a Delta flight from Pittsburgh to Columbus, Ohio.
Fifty-six-year-old Dwight Allen of University Heights also Thursday received three years of probation for disrupting the flight in December 2016.
Prosecutors say he had to be physically restrained by the crew and passengers after refusing to remain in his seat and forcing his way to the front galley and cockpit.
His behavior made the crew return the aircraft to the gate.
Allen could have received a prison sentence and a heavy fine.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Cincinnati has had a LONG winter. And, the delay of Opening Day is just one more example of Winter overstaying its welcome.Full Story >
Cincinnati has had a LONG winter. And, the delay of Opening Day is just one more example of Winter overstaying its welcome.Full Story >
A limited number of tickets for the rescheduled Cincinnati Reds Opening Day Game on Friday, March 30 vs. the Washington Nationals (4:10 p.m.) are available to purchase on Reds.com.Full Story >
A limited number of tickets for the rescheduled Cincinnati Reds Opening Day Game on Friday, March 30 vs. the Washington Nationals (4:10 p.m.) are available to purchase on Reds.com.Full Story >
A judge had prepared on Thursday to sentence former judge and conservative activist Tim Nolan on human trafficking charges.Full Story >
A judge had prepared on Thursday to sentence former judge and conservative activist Tim Nolan on human trafficking charges.Full Story >
A Sharonville father is behind bars in connection with the death of his 7-month-old son, Sharonville police announced Thursday.Full Story >
A Sharonville father is behind bars in connection with the death of his 7-month-old son, Sharonville police announced Thursday.Full Story >
Cincinnati City Council twice voted about the future of the city manager during a special session Thursday.Full Story >
Cincinnati City Council twice voted about the future of the city manager during a special session Thursday.Full Story >