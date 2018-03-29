Sentencing hearing postponed for former Kentucky judge

NEWPORT, Ky. (AP) - A former Kentucky judge who was scheduled for sentencing in a human-trafficking case has fired his lawyers and asked to withdraw his guilty plea, prompting a sentencing postponement.
The Kentucky Enquirer reports 71-year-old Timothy Nolan also asked to represent himself just before the end of the hearing Thursday and asked Judge Kathleen Lape to recuse herself.
Lape set a hearing on May 4 to decide the issue of the guilty plea and possible sentencing.
Defense lawyer Margo Grubbs said in court she wasn't told why Nolan wanted to withdraw his plea or fire his lawyers.
Nolan is a former Campbell County District Court judge. He pleaded guilty in February to 21 counts related to human trafficking and unlawful transaction with a minor dating back to 2004.
Information from: The Kentucky Enquirer, http://www.nky.com
