APNewsBreak: MLB average salary drops, AP study finds

Female officers with the Middletown Police Department have allegedly been the targets of a retired officer's sexist remarks.Full Story >
A Sharonville father is behind bars in connection with the death of his months-old son, Sharonville police announced Thursday.Full Story >
We'll see a break from the heavy rain Friday, but showers are still in the forecast until noon.Full Story >
Police say a man has attempted to lure children and teens into a car several times this month in nearby communities.Full Story >
For 20 years, the gruesome murder of Cheryl Durkin has haunted her family and friends.Full Story >
Carnival Cruise rolled into a small Virginia town this week on the hunt for a local teen and his coveted Snapchat handle @CarnivalCruiseFull Story >
Loyola-Chicago's Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt is depicted in a bobblehead and sales of the figurine have soared to the heavens.Full Story >
As a girl in Kansas, Linda Brown's father tried to enroll her in an all-white school in Topeka. A 1954 decision by the US Supreme Court followed, striking down racial segregation in schools and cementing Linda Brown's place in history. She died Sunday.Full Story >
The Trump administration expelled 60 Russian diplomats on Monday and ordered Russia's consulate in Seattle to close, as the United States and European nations sought to jointly punish Moscow for its alleged role in poisoning an ex-spy in BritainFull Story >
Adult film star tells "60 Minutes" she was threatened to keep silent about alleged sexual encounter with TrumpFull Story >
President Donald Trump signed the massive spending bill needed to avert a government shutdown after threatening to veto it hours earlier.Full Story >
A New York City firefighter has been killed after a massive fire broke out at a building in Harlem where a movie directed by Ed Norton was being shotFull Story >
The co-owner of a dinosaur-themed park in Colorado thinks an electrical malfunction caused a life-sized animatronic Tyrannosaurus Rex to burst into flamesFull Story >
