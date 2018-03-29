Bus stop granny puts herself between kids and car - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Bus stop granny puts herself between kids and car

Diane Ellis is concerned about the safety of kids. She drove a bus for 14 years.

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA (WAVY/CNN) – Diane Ellis is one frustrated grandma after she got into it with a driver at her grandson's bus stop this week.

"I told him. Stop, stop, you cannot pass this bus, stop,” Ellis said. “[But he] Kept on coming."

Fifteen kids were boarding the bus at Colonial Mobile Home Park when it happened.

Ellis said the man was inching forward toward the kids when she jumped in front of him.

"I wasn't going to let those kids get hurt,” she said. “I'd rather it be me than one of them."

She called Virginia Beach police with the license plate and a description of his vehicle, but Ellis said they weren’t interested.

"There are certain things that need to be observed by an officer ... but citizens can certainly call the precinct and ask for additional patrols during bus hours if it's a prevalent problem. Student safety is our number one concern -- Virginia Beach Police Department

"We need to get these people into court and the judge needs to be hard on them and let them know, you can't do this,” said Ellis, who drove a bus for 14 years. “You've got to pay for your consequences."

Mainly, she wants other drivers to be aware of what’s going on around them and to keep kids in all neighborhoods from getting hurt.

"Pay attention, please. These kids are innocent,” Ellis said. “They don't need anybody that has their mind someone else to hit them and destroy their life."

Copyright 2018 WAVY via CNN. All rights reserved.

