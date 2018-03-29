A reminder for Reds fans: Roebling closed to vehicles, pedestrians on Opening Day

Kentucky transportation officials are reminding Reds fans that the Roebling Bridge is closed to vehicles and pedestrians.

Covington and Cincinnati police officers will be present on both sides of the bridge Friday during Opening Day festivities. Officials say those who ignore the barriers may be cited for trespassing.

Police say Demarko D. Page, 24, of Cincinnati, was driving a Mercedes E-Class when he lost control on wet pavement the night of March 20. The collision caused structural damage to the 150-year-old bridge.

Police now are searching for Page, a man they say provided false statements to investigators following the incident.

