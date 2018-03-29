Police: Kentucky officer killed

HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky police dispatcher says an officer has been killed.
A dispatcher with the Hopkinsville Police Department confirmed an officer was killed Thursday but was not able to provide the circumstances. She said she could not give her name.
Gov. Matt Bevin said on Twitter that the officer was killed in the line of duty.
In Frankfort, the lawmakers in the House stood for a moment of silence after Rep. Walker Wood Thomas of Hopkinsville announced that an officer had been shot.
Kentucky State Police are investigating but no information was immediately available.
