'It's a UFO!': In FAA audio, commercial pilots encounter unexplained object

The first pilot to encounter the unexplained object was flying a Learjet. (Source: AP Photo/Michael Sohn)

(CNN) - It seems, more and more, weird things are being seen in the skies.

The latest incident comes from a Federal Aviation Administration radio broadcast. Two separate commercial pilots were flying over the Arizona desert when they believe they saw an unidentified flying object.

The first, identified as a Learjet pilot, radioed the regional air traffic controller.

Pilot: "Was anybody, uh, above us that passed us like 30 seconds ago?"

Controller: "Negative"

Pilot: "Okay."

Pilot: "It's a UFO!"

Controller: (laughing) "Yeah."

Speaking to another pilot, the controller warned him to be on the lookout for anything strange.

Controller: "American 1095, uh, let me know if, uh, you see anything pass over you here in the next, uh, 15 miles."

Pilot: "Let you know if anything passes over?"

Controller: "American 1095, affirmative. We had an aircraft in front of you that reported something pass over him and, uh, we didn't have any targets. So just, uh, let me know if you see anything pass over you."

Pilot: "Alright."

Shortly, the pilot radioed traffic control also reporting the mysterious object.

Pilot: "Hey, it's American 1095. Yeah, something just passed over us. I don't know what it was, but at least 2,000-3,000 feet above us. Yeah, it passed right over the top of us."

Controller: "Okay American 1095, thank you."

One of the pilots only described it as having "a big reflection."

An FAA spokesman says he's not sure what the object was or where it came from.

The strange encounter happened not far from Roswell, NM - a town that became synonymous with extraterrestrial activity in 1947, after reports that a flying object crash-landed in a field.

A group called the To The Stars Academy of Arts & Science has also recently put UFOs in the news on a handful of occasions by releasing military footage of mysterious encounters with unexplained flying objects.

Earlier this month the group released a video which showed Navy pilots encountering an object flying low above the water in a way that shocked them.

Copyright 2018 CNN. All rights reserved.