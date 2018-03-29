Yellow lab recovering after he was shot, left for dead in Adams County

A local dog is getting back on his feet after being shot in the head and left for dead. (Source: GoFundMe)

A local dog is getting back on his feet after being shot in the head and left for dead.

On March 27, the Adams County Sheriff's Office, Humane Officer Josh Davis, and the Humane Society of Adams County worked together to save a sweet Yellow Labrador Retriever from a terrible fate along a rural road.

X-rays revealed that someone had shot the dog with a .45-caliber handgun at point-blank range, but he miraculously survived. Now funds are needed to help him regain his ability to walk and to help him become eligible for eventual adoption into a forever home.

Donations are being accepted on GoFundMe to pay for the veterinary expenses that will help Remmy get back on his feet. Checks can also be mailed directly to the shelter at HSAC, P.O. Box 245, West Union, OH 45693.

If any member of the public has information about the person or persons who committed this act of animal abuse, they are encouraged to contact the Humane Society of Adams County at 937-544-8585 or email info@adamscountyanimals.org

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.