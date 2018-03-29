Kentucky officer killed, police searching for man who fled

Female officers with the Middletown Police Department have allegedly been the targets of a retired officer's sexist remarks.Full Story >
Female officers with the Middletown Police Department have allegedly been the targets of a retired officer's sexist remarks.Full Story >
A Sharonville father is behind bars in connection with the death of his months-old son, Sharonville police announced Thursday.Full Story >
A Sharonville father is behind bars in connection with the death of his months-old son, Sharonville police announced Thursday.Full Story >
We'll see a break from the heavy rain Friday, but showers are still in the forecast until noon.Full Story >
We'll see a break from the heavy rain Friday, but showers are still in the forecast until noon.Full Story >
Police say a man has attempted to lure children and teens into a car several times this month in nearby communities.Full Story >
Police say a man has attempted to lure children and teens into a car several times this month in nearby communities.Full Story >
For 20 years, the gruesome murder of Cheryl Durkin has haunted her family and friends.Full Story >
For 20 years, the gruesome murder of Cheryl Durkin has haunted her family and friends.Full Story >