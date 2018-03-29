Police: Men attempting to lure girls into cars in nearby communities

Police say a man has attempted to lure children and teens into a car several times this month in nearby communities.

Katelyn Listerman isn't venturing too far from home these days after a scary experience last Thursday night in Reading.

"I will not walk because I'm just scared that's going to happen to me again," she said.

The 17-year-old was with her friend grabbing dinner at White Castle on Reading Road. As they were leaving and walking towards Family Dollar around 9 p.m., they noticed a man with a hoodie in a silver car following them.

As they were crossing the street to get away she says he blocked their path.

"It was really terrifying because I've never had that happen to me," said Listerman.

They ran into Gertz Pony Keg to get away and waited for the man to leave. After 15 minutes they started their walk back home.

Listerman says minutes later a different car started following them.

This time, two men in a black car with an orange stripe started trailing them on Anna Street. She says one of the men tried to grab her.

"He was like this close to me. The car's right here and I'm right here on the phone with my mom and he almost grabbed me, so my friend Maddie told me to run and we just started running. It's just, I don't know it's scary," she said.

She and her friend made it home safe.

"I don't know if they were working together but it seemed like they were," Listerman said.

When she called Reading police, the officer said there have been similar reports in the area.

"They said they had one the night before in Blue Ash," she said.

Earlier this month a Cincinnati police report shows a man with a similar description approached a woman on Vine Street in Over-the-Rhine asking if she needed a ride. When she said no police say the man tried to pull her into his car.

Then on Monday in Madeira a 9-year-old says she approached by a man in an SUV asking her if she wanted a lollipop.

Listerman is just thankful she didn't end up in the man's car.

"I think I got lucky. I mean what if that happened to me. I don't know how to feel about that. I can't think about it. It's too scary," said Listerman.

Police are reminding the community to stay alert and to report anything that appears suspicious.

