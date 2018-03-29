Amid teacher anger, Kentucky lawmakers pass pension overhaul

By ADAM BEAM

Associated Press

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Defying a powerful and angry teachers union, the Kentucky House and Senate have passed a bill to overhaul one of the nation's worst-funded pension systems and sent the legislation to the governor's desk.

Republican Gov. Matt Bevin tweeted his support for the bill Thursday night, shortly after it passed the Senate.

The Senate voted 22-15 Thursday to approve a bill that preserves most benefits for current workers. Most of the changes would impact new hires. But the bill still drew the ire of hundreds of teachers protesting in the Capitol, with many chanting they would vote lawmakers out of office in November.

Fayette County Public Schools, Kentucky's second-largest school district, announced it will be closed Friday, because more than a third of its employees would be out.

