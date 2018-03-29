Amid teacher anger, Kentucky lawmakers pass pension overhaul

By ADAM BEAM
Associated Press
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Defying a powerful and angry teachers union, the Kentucky House and Senate have passed a bill to overhaul one of the nation's worst-funded pension systems and sent the legislation to the governor's desk.
Republican Gov. Matt Bevin tweeted his support for the bill Thursday night, shortly after it passed the Senate.
The Senate voted 22-15 Thursday to approve a bill that preserves most benefits for current workers. Most of the changes would impact new hires. But the bill still drew the ire of hundreds of teachers protesting in the Capitol, with many chanting they would vote lawmakers out of office in November.
Fayette County Public Schools, Kentucky's second-largest school district, announced it will be closed Friday, because more than a third of its employees would be out.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Female officers with the Middletown Police Department have allegedly been the targets of a retired officer's sexist remarks.Full Story >
Female officers with the Middletown Police Department have allegedly been the targets of a retired officer's sexist remarks.Full Story >
A Sharonville father is behind bars in connection with the death of his months-old son, Sharonville police announced Thursday.Full Story >
A Sharonville father is behind bars in connection with the death of his months-old son, Sharonville police announced Thursday.Full Story >
We'll see a break from the heavy rain Friday, but showers are still in the forecast until noon.Full Story >
We'll see a break from the heavy rain Friday, but showers are still in the forecast until noon.Full Story >
Police say a man has attempted to lure children and teens into a car several times this month in nearby communities.Full Story >
Police say a man has attempted to lure children and teens into a car several times this month in nearby communities.Full Story >
For 20 years, the gruesome murder of Cheryl Durkin has haunted her family and friends.Full Story >
For 20 years, the gruesome murder of Cheryl Durkin has haunted her family and friends.Full Story >