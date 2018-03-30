Could enemies sabotage undersea cables linking the world?

The Russian military says it has successfully tested its latest intercontinental ballistic missile.Full Story >
Need a ride on Opening Day? A new golf cart transportation company is offering free shuttle service for Opening Day.Full Story >
School systems across Kentucky have called off Friday classes in the wake of the passage of the pension reform bill.Full Story >
Kentucky transportation officials are reminding Reds fans that the Roebling Bridge is closed to vehicles and pedestrians.Full Story >
Kentucky State Police are conducting traffic safety checkpoints throughout the post district hoping to crack down on DUI and other violations, according to KSP.Full Story >
It’s a family tradition that dates back 158 years at The Holy Cross-Immaculata Parish atop Mount Adams. People have been praying the steps since midnight Friday morning. Several thousand people are expected to climb the steps by the end of Good Friday. The way it works is, you take however long you would like on each step, it is meant to be a very personal experience and prayers are said in silence. You can say a prayer on each step, pray a Hail Mary, th...Full Story >
President Donald Trump is threatening to "hold up" the trade agreement his administration finalized with South Korea this week to provide more leverage for talks with North KoreaFull Story >
Actress Glenn Close seeks a world in which mental illness is talked about _ and acceptedFull Story >
Carnival Cruise rolled into a small Virginia town this week on the hunt for a local teen and his coveted Snapchat handle @CarnivalCruiseFull Story >
Loyola-Chicago's Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt is depicted in a bobblehead and sales of the figurine have soared to the heavens.Full Story >
As a girl in Kansas, Linda Brown's father tried to enroll her in an all-white school in Topeka. A 1954 decision by the US Supreme Court followed, striking down racial segregation in schools and cementing Linda Brown's place in history. She died Sunday.Full Story >
The Trump administration expelled 60 Russian diplomats on Monday and ordered Russia's consulate in Seattle to close, as the United States and European nations sought to jointly punish Moscow for its alleged role in poisoning an ex-spy in BritainFull Story >
Adult film star tells "60 Minutes" she was threatened to keep silent about alleged sexual encounter with TrumpFull Story >
President Donald Trump signed the massive spending bill needed to avert a government shutdown after threatening to veto it hours earlier.Full Story >
