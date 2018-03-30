Sheriff's deputy struck by ambulance

MEDINA, Ohio (AP) - Authorities say an Ohio sheriff's deputy was struck by an ambulance while responding to a medical call.
Medina Sheriff's Capt. Kenneth Baca says the Medina County deputy was responding to a call for a 71-year-old man with chest pains Thursday in Westfield Township.
Baca says the deputy was standing behind the ambulance when it hit him. The deputy suffered cuts and bruises and was taken to Medina Hospital for treatment.
Baca says it's unclear if the ambulance driver inadvertently backed into the officer or if there was a mechanical failure.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Female officers with the Middletown Police Department have allegedly been the targets of a retired officer's sexist remarks.Full Story >
Female officers with the Middletown Police Department have allegedly been the targets of a retired officer's sexist remarks.Full Story >
A Sharonville father is behind bars in connection with the death of his months-old son, Sharonville police announced Thursday.Full Story >
A Sharonville father is behind bars in connection with the death of his months-old son, Sharonville police announced Thursday.Full Story >
We'll see a break from the heavy rain Friday, but showers are still in the forecast until noon.Full Story >
We'll see a break from the heavy rain Friday, but showers are still in the forecast until noon.Full Story >
Police say a man has attempted to lure children and teens into a car several times this month in nearby communities.Full Story >
Police say a man has attempted to lure children and teens into a car several times this month in nearby communities.Full Story >
For 20 years, the gruesome murder of Cheryl Durkin has haunted her family and friends.Full Story >
For 20 years, the gruesome murder of Cheryl Durkin has haunted her family and friends.Full Story >