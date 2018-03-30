CA cliff crash: Family home searched

The suspect in the shooting death of an off-duty police officer has been shot and killed by authorities in Tennessee.Full Story >
The investigation continues into the family whose car went over a cliff and into the Pacific Ocean. Officials are searching the family’s home, where neighbors said child abuse may have occurred.Full Story >
The 2018 Major League Baseball season started with a bang when Ian Happ of the Cubs homered on the very first pitch.Full Story >
Some mourners have predicted increased unrest beyond the unruly but mostly nonviolent protests that have disrupted traffic and two professional basketball games since the March 18 shooting.Full Story >
A study by The Associated Press determined the average major league salary on opening day dropped slightly following an offseason of slashed contracts for many free agents and the decisions to start three highly...Full Story >
