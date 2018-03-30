Girl Scouts salute Fort Campbell with 50K boxes of cookies

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. (AP) - The Girl Scouts of Middle Tennessee have donated nearly 50,600 boxes of cookies to Fort Campbell this year.
The Leaf-Chronicle cites a news release that says the donations are made possible through Troop Gift of Caring and Hugs For Our Soldiers. Troop Gift of Caring allows troop donations to be sent to heroes in their hometowns and Hugs For Our Soldiers, also called HUGS, is a nonprofit that sends gifts to troops on active duty. The Girl Scouts of Middle Tennessee have partnered with HUGS for the past eight years.
In addition to cookies donated to Fort Campbell, nearly 20,000 more boxes will be going to various organizations across Middle Tennessee. Hugs for Our Soldiers Founder Kathy Orcutt says she is blown away by this year's donation.
