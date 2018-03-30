Tesla recalls 123,000 cars over steering issue

In this June 18, 2013 photo, visitors to Sacramento, CA, inspect the Tesla Motors Model S electric sedan. Tesla is recalling 123,000 Model S sedans built before April 2016 because of a power steering issue. (Source: AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, file)

(RNN) – Tesla is recalling 123,000 Model S sedans because of a power steering issue.

It’s the company’s largest recall yet. Tesla recalled 90,000 vehicles in 2015 because of a faulty seat belt and 53,000 vehicles in 2017 because of faulty brakes.

Tesla shares fell almost 4 percent after it announced the latest recall Thursday.

The company emailed affected customers, saying it had observed "excessive corrosion in the power steering bolts" in sedans built before April 2016.

Tesla explained that the corrosion occurs "only in very cold climates, particularly those that frequently use calcium or magnesium road salts, rather than sodium chloride (table salt)," adding that the drivers would still be able to steer after a bolt failed, just with more difficulty.

Tesla will now "proactively retrofit" the steering bolts for customers affected worldwide, regardless of climate.

There have been no injuries or accidents attributed to the faulty bolts, according to the company.

