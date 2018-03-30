UPS donates $21K to group that supports women in aviation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - UPS has donated $21,000 to a nonprofit that works to encourage women to enter aviation.
WDRB-TV reports part of the money donated to the "Women in Aviation" Bluegrass chapter in Louisville, Kentucky, will go toward the Girls in Aviation Day event. The Sept. 22 event helps girls aged 8 to 17 learn what it takes to be a pilot.
Women in Aviation International's website says it encourages the advancement of women in all aviation career fields and interests. WDRB quotes the group as saying it's important to start inspiring girls at an early age to make a career in aviation.
The Bluegrass Chapter's website says members were also able to tour the training center and fly an A300 simulator during its Bluegrass Chapter UPS Day.
Information from: WDRB-TV, http://www.fox41.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
It’s a family tradition that dates back 158 years at The Holy Cross-Immaculata Parish atop Mount Adams. People have been praying the steps since midnight Friday morning. Several thousand people are expected to climb the steps by the end of Good Friday. The way it works is, you take however long you would like on each step, it is meant to be a very personal experience and prayers are said in silence. You can say a prayer on each step, pray a Hail Mary, th...Full Story >
It’s a family tradition that dates back 158 years at The Holy Cross-Immaculata Parish atop Mount Adams. People have been praying the steps since midnight Friday morning. Several thousand people are expected to climb the steps by the end of Good Friday. The way it works is, you take however long you would like on each step, it is meant to be a vFull Story >
School systems across Kentucky have called off Friday classes in the wake of the passage of the pension reform bill.Full Story >
School systems across Kentucky have called off Friday classes in the wake of the passage of the pension reform bill.Full Story >
The Cincinnati Reds are not letting rain damper Opening Day. After the Reds pushed back the season opener against the Washington Nationals, fans are expected to come out in full force for Cincinnati's "unofficial" favorite holiday Friday.Full Story >
The Cincinnati Reds are not letting rain damper Opening Day. After the Reds pushed back the season opener against the Washington Nationals, fans are expected to come out in full force for Cincinnati's "unofficial" favorite holiday Friday.Full Story >
We'll see a break from the heavy rain Friday, but showers are still in the forecast until noon.Full Story >
We'll see a break from the heavy rain Friday, but showers are still in the forecast until noon.Full Story >
A limited number of tickets for the rescheduled Cincinnati Reds Opening Day Game on Friday, March 30 vs. the Washington Nationals (4:10 p.m.) are available to purchase on Reds.com.Full Story >
A limited number of tickets for the rescheduled Cincinnati Reds Opening Day Game on Friday, March 30 vs. the Washington Nationals (4:10 p.m.) are available to purchase on Reds.com.Full Story >