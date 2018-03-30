Reds Opening Day 2018: Everything you need to know

Crews prepare the field before a baseball game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Philadelphia Phillies, Monday, April 3, 2017, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)

The Cincinnati Reds are not letting rain damper Opening Day. After the Reds pushed back the season opener against the Washington Nationals, fans are expected to come out in full force for Cincinnati's "unofficial" favorite holiday Friday.

Here's everything fans need to know before heading out on Opening Day:

Despite the schedule change, the pitching matchups remain the same. Max Scherzer (16-6) faces Homer Bailey (6-9), who is making his first opening day start for the Reds.

ll the Opening Day events and activities will go on as planned on Friday:

- 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Reds Community Fund Charity Block Party

- 2:10 p.m.: Gates to Great American Ball Park open

- 3:30 p.m.: Pregame Ceremonies Begin

- 4:10 p.m.: 142nd Opening Day game – Cincinnati Reds vs. Washington Nationals

