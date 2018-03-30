Baby survives being ejected from car seat in crash

The 2018 Major League Baseball season started with a bang when Ian Happ of the Cubs homered on the very first pitch.Full Story >
There is rising concern about the vulnerability of more than 400 undersea cables that carry communications made every day across the world.
A Los Angeles judge has ruled that California law requires coffee sellers to carry an ominous cancer warning label.
The fast food chain's ad from Monday announced the "Spielburger." At the end, it says, "Pending approval from Steven Spielberg. But we're pretty sure he'll be cool with it."
Attorney General Jeff Sessions says he won't immediately appoint a new special counsel to investigate a number of Republican grievances involving the Justice Department, despite mounting pressure from members of his own party.
