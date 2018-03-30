Excessive teacher absences close several NKY schools after pass - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Excessive teacher absences close several NKY schools after pass of pension overhaul

Melissa Neeley, Digital Content Producer
CAMPBELL COUNTY, KY (FOX19) -

School systems across Kentucky have called off Friday classes in the wake of the passage of a pension reform bill.

Late Thursday night, the Kentucky House and Senate passed a bill to overhaul the state's public pension system and sent the legislation to the governor's desk. 

Campbell, Carroll, and Gallatin counties posted messages to social media stating that “due to low staff attendance and the lack of available substitutes” schools were closed for the day.

At least 24 counties closed schools Friday, most of them citing low staff attendance and a lack of substitutes.

Teachers have voiced their opposition to the bill that awaits Republican Gov. Matt Bevin.

Bevin tweeted his support for the bill Thursday night. 

