Excessive teacher absences close several NKY schools after pass of pension overhaul

School systems across Kentucky have called off Friday classes in the wake of the passage of a pension reform bill.

Late Thursday night, the Kentucky House and Senate passed a bill to overhaul the state's public pension system and sent the legislation to the governor's desk.

Campbell, Carroll, and Gallatin counties posted messages to social media stating that “due to low staff attendance and the lack of available substitutes” schools were closed for the day.

At least 24 counties closed schools Friday, most of them citing low staff attendance and a lack of substitutes.

Teachers have voiced their opposition to the bill that awaits Republican Gov. Matt Bevin.

Bevin tweeted his support for the bill Thursday night.

Tonight 49 members of the Kentucky House and 22 members of the Kentucky Senate voted not to keep kicking the pension problem down the road



Anyone who will receive a retirement check in the years ahead owes a deep debt of gratitude to these 71 men & women who did the right thing — Governor Matt Bevin (@GovMattBevin) March 30, 2018

