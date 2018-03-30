KSP: Upcoming checkpoints will focus on DUI, licensing violations

GRANT COUNTY, KY (FOX19) -
Kentucky State Police are conducting traffic safety checkpoints throughout the post district hoping to crack down on DUI and other violations, according to KSP.
These checkpoints are located on highways where statistics have shown an elevated number of vehicle crashes, said police in a statement.
During the checkpoints officers will be enforcing laws related to Operating a Motor Vehicle While Under the Influence of Drugs or Alcohol, Licensing of Motor Vehicles and Operators, Registration and Insurance Violations, Seat Belt and Child Restraint violations along with Motor Vehicle Equipment Violations.
Checkpoints will be at the following locations:
Pendleton
US 27 N @ KY 22 West
US 27 N @ KY 17 N
US 27 N @ Wright Road
US 27 N @ Charles Drive
US 27 N @ Lock Road
US 27 S @ Broadford Road
KY 17 N @ KY 467
KY 177 W @ KY 467
KY 177 W @ Butler-Greenwood Road
KY 177 E @ River Road
KY 177 E @ Flour Creek Road
KY 10 @ KY 159
KY 10 @ KY 154
KY 22 E @ KY 159 N
KY 491 @ Center Ridge Road
Bracken
KY 8 @ KY 19
KY 8 @ KY 1159
KY 8 @ KY 1019
KY 1159 @ Perkins Ridge Road
KY 19 @ KY 539 (Neave-Milford Road)
KY 10 @ KY 22
KY 10 @ KY 19 (Powersville)
KY 10 @ KY 19 (Brooksville)
KY 10 @ KY 875 (Bridgeville Road)
Robertson
US 62 (W Walnut St) @ KY 165 (Oakland Road)
US 62 (Sardis Rd.) @ Sardis Assembly of God Church located at 4540 Sardis Road
KY 165 (Bluelicks Pike) @ Piqua-Kenton Road
Bourbon County
Georgetown @ Russell Cave Road (Centerville)
Bryan Station Road at the Bourbon/Fayette County Line
Winchester Road @ Thatchers Mill Road
Clintonville Road @ KY 57
Millersburg Road @ Shipville Road
North Middletown Road @ Cane Ridge Road
US 62 @ Bourbon/Scott County Line
Harrison County
Georgetown Road (US 62W) @ Russell Cave
Georgetown Road @ Leesburg Pike
KY 36 1 mile west of Cynthiana
US 27 @ Harrison/Pendleton County Line
Nicholas County
Concrete Road @ Jockey Club
Meyers Road @ Lake Road
Maysville Road @ Lake Road
East Union Road @ Gravel Road
Cassidy Creek @ Meyers Road
Grant County
Crittenden
US 25 @ Peartree/ Case Lane
US 25 @ Violet Road
US 25 @ Gardnersville Road
Williamstown
US 25 @ KY 36 (Hilltop)
KY 36 (Cordova Road) @ Lincoln Ridge Road
KY 22 (Taft Highway @ Gravel Lot East of town
Dry Ridge
KY 22 (Taft Highway) @ Bingo Hall
KY 467 (Knoxville Road) @ Day Road
Holbrook
KY 22 (Taft Highway) @ Paved Lot @ 10,800 block
KY 22 (Taft Highway) @ KY 1993
Mason
US 25 in the Limits of Mason
Corinth
US 25 @ KY 330 South intersection
Cordova
KY 36 (Cordova Road) @ KY 330
Jonesville
KY 36 (Jonesville Road) @ Folsom-Jonesville Road
Folsom
KY 467 (Warsaw Road) @ Folsom-Jonesville Road
Mt. Zion
KY 2942 (Crittenden-Mt. Zion Road @ KY 1994
KY 1994 (Sherman Mt. Zion Road) @ KY 1942
KY 1942 (Elliston Mt. Zion Road) @ Vallandingham Road
