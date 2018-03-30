KSP: Upcoming checkpoints will focus on DUI, licensing violations

Kentucky State Police are conducting traffic safety checkpoints throughout the post district hoping to crack down on DUI and other violations, according to KSP.

These checkpoints are located on highways where statistics have shown an elevated number of vehicle crashes, said police in a statement.

During the checkpoints officers will be enforcing laws related to Operating a Motor Vehicle While Under the Influence of Drugs or Alcohol, Licensing of Motor Vehicles and Operators, Registration and Insurance Violations, Seat Belt and Child Restraint violations along with Motor Vehicle Equipment Violations.

Checkpoints will be at the following locations:

Pendleton

US 27 N @ KY 22 West

US 27 N @ KY 17 N

US 27 N @ Wright Road

US 27 N @ Charles Drive

US 27 N @ Lock Road

US 27 S @ Broadford Road

KY 17 N @ KY 467

KY 177 W @ KY 467

KY 177 W @ Butler-Greenwood Road

KY 177 E @ River Road

KY 177 E @ Flour Creek Road

KY 10 @ KY 159

KY 10 @ KY 154

KY 22 E @ KY 159 N

KY 491 @ Center Ridge Road

Bracken

KY 8 @ KY 19

KY 8 @ KY 1159

KY 8 @ KY 1019

KY 1159 @ Perkins Ridge Road

KY 19 @ KY 539 (Neave-Milford Road)

KY 10 @ KY 22

KY 10 @ KY 19 (Powersville)

KY 10 @ KY 19 (Brooksville)

KY 10 @ KY 875 (Bridgeville Road)

Robertson

US 62 (W Walnut St) @ KY 165 (Oakland Road)

US 62 (Sardis Rd.) @ Sardis Assembly of God Church located at 4540 Sardis Road

KY 165 (Bluelicks Pike) @ Piqua-Kenton Road

Bourbon County

Georgetown @ Russell Cave Road (Centerville)

Bryan Station Road at the Bourbon/Fayette County Line

Winchester Road @ Thatchers Mill Road

Clintonville Road @ KY 57

Millersburg Road @ Shipville Road

North Middletown Road @ Cane Ridge Road

US 62 @ Bourbon/Scott County Line

Harrison County

Georgetown Road (US 62W) @ Russell Cave

Georgetown Road @ Leesburg Pike

KY 36 1 mile west of Cynthiana

US 27 @ Harrison/Pendleton County Line

Nicholas County

Concrete Road @ Jockey Club

Meyers Road @ Lake Road

Maysville Road @ Lake Road

East Union Road @ Gravel Road

Cassidy Creek @ Meyers Road

Grant County

Crittenden

US 25 @ Peartree/ Case Lane

US 25 @ Violet Road

US 25 @ Gardnersville Road

Williamstown

US 25 @ KY 36 (Hilltop)

KY 36 (Cordova Road) @ Lincoln Ridge Road

KY 22 (Taft Highway @ Gravel Lot East of town

Dry Ridge

KY 22 (Taft Highway) @ Bingo Hall

KY 467 (Knoxville Road) @ Day Road

Holbrook

KY 22 (Taft Highway) @ Paved Lot @ 10,800 block

KY 22 (Taft Highway) @ KY 1993

Mason

US 25 in the Limits of Mason

Corinth

US 25 @ KY 330 South intersection

Cordova

KY 36 (Cordova Road) @ KY 330

Jonesville

KY 36 (Jonesville Road) @ Folsom-Jonesville Road

Folsom

KY 467 (Warsaw Road) @ Folsom-Jonesville Road

Mt. Zion

KY 2942 (Crittenden-Mt. Zion Road @ KY 1994

KY 1994 (Sherman Mt. Zion Road) @ KY 1942

KY 1942 (Elliston Mt. Zion Road) @ Vallandingham Road

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.