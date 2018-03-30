Golf cart shuttle service offers free rides for Opening Day

GEST is a new golf cart transportation company that launched earlier this year, (Provided)

Need a ride on Opening Day? A new golf cart transportation company is offering free shuttle service for Opening Day.

GEST is a new golf cart transportation company that launched earlier this year and has expanded its service.

The company has expanded its free shuttle service in downtown and Over-the-Rhine from the Banks to OTR and JACK Cincinnati Casino to Music Hall.

GEST is a free service for guests to hail, just like a taxi cab, procured through corporate sponsorships. Additionally, private event rental is available for purchase.

GEST will expand its hours beginning Opening Day to the following:

Daytime hours

Monday-Friday: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Saturday & Sunday: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. (extended during special events)

Evening hours

Monday-Thursday: 6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Friday & Saturday: 6 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.

The company is also recruiting up to 25 drivers and those interested should apply at www.gestcarts.com.

