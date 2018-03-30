The Latest: Pulse gunman widow sobs with joy after acquittal

Jurors have reached a verdict in the trial of the widow of the Orlando nightclub shooter who killed 49 people in 2016.Full Story >
Attorneys argue the bail is excessive. His bond was originally $25, typical for such a case.Full Story >
Armed officers were present at least once a week in 43 percent of all public schools during the 2015-16 school year, compared with 31 percent of schools a decade before, according to a federal survey.Full Story >
David Hogg called on his more than 600,000 Twitter followers to act against Fox News host Laura Ingraham. She tweeted Wednesday about his number of college rejections.Full Story >
President Donald Trump is threatening to "hold up" the trade agreement his administration finalized with South Korea this week to provide more leverage for talks with North KoreaFull Story >
Actress Glenn Close seeks a world in which mental illness is talked about _ and acceptedFull Story >
Carnival Cruise rolled into a small Virginia town this week on the hunt for a local teen and his coveted Snapchat handle @CarnivalCruiseFull Story >
Loyola-Chicago's Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt is depicted in a bobblehead and sales of the figurine have soared to the heavens.Full Story >
As a girl in Kansas, Linda Brown's father tried to enroll her in an all-white school in Topeka. A 1954 decision by the US Supreme Court followed, striking down racial segregation in schools and cementing Linda Brown's place in history. She died Sunday.Full Story >
The Trump administration expelled 60 Russian diplomats on Monday and ordered Russia's consulate in Seattle to close, as the United States and European nations sought to jointly punish Moscow for its alleged role in poisoning an ex-spy in BritainFull Story >
Adult film star tells "60 Minutes" she was threatened to keep silent about alleged sexual encounter with TrumpFull Story >
President Donald Trump signed the massive spending bill needed to avert a government shutdown after threatening to veto it hours earlier.Full Story >
