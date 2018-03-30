Witnesses: Man able to climb out of ravine after dramatic crash - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Witnesses: Man able to climb out of ravine after dramatic crash near Delhi Twp

Posted by FOX19 Digital Media Staff
Connect
A man was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center on Friday after crashing into a ravine. (WXIX) A man was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center on Friday after crashing into a ravine. (WXIX)
DELHI TOWNSHIP, OH (FOX19) -

A man was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center on Friday after crashing into a ravine.

It happened around 8:30 a.m. on Bender Road near Delhi.

Witnesses at the scene say the man was able to exit the vehicle and climb out of the ravine after the crash. They said the man's injuries did not appear to be serious.

Stay with FOX19 NOW for updates.

Copyright WXIX 2018. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Could enemies sabotage undersea cables linking the world?

    Could enemies sabotage undersea cables linking the world?

    Friday, March 30 2018 12:51 AM EDT2018-03-30 04:51:46 GMT
    Friday, March 30 2018 10:24 AM EDT2018-03-30 14:24:53 GMT
    (Gonzalo Mórtola via AP). In this 2018 photo provided by Gonzalo Mórtola, the Russian research vessel Yantar is shown docked in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Russian ships are skulking around underwater communications cables, worrying the U.S. and its alli...(Gonzalo Mórtola via AP). In this 2018 photo provided by Gonzalo Mórtola, the Russian research vessel Yantar is shown docked in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Russian ships are skulking around underwater communications cables, worrying the U.S. and its alli...

    There is rising concern about the vulnerability of more than 400 undersea cables that carry communications made every day across the world.

    Full Story >

    There is rising concern about the vulnerability of more than 400 undersea cables that carry communications made every day across the world.

    Full Story >

  • California judge rules that coffee requires cancer warning

    California judge rules that coffee requires cancer warning

    Friday, March 30 2018 2:21 AM EDT2018-03-30 06:21:48 GMT
    Friday, March 30 2018 10:24 AM EDT2018-03-30 14:24:41 GMT
    (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File). FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2017, file photo, a barista pours steamed milk in a coffee at a cafe in Los Angeles. Superior Court Judge Elihu Berle has ruled that California law requires coffee companies to carry an ominous c...(AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File). FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2017, file photo, a barista pours steamed milk in a coffee at a cafe in Los Angeles. Superior Court Judge Elihu Berle has ruled that California law requires coffee companies to carry an ominous c...

    A Los Angeles judge has ruled that California law requires coffee sellers to carry an ominous cancer warning label.

    Full Story >

    A Los Angeles judge has ruled that California law requires coffee sellers to carry an ominous cancer warning label.

    Full Story >

  • Baby survives being ejected from car seat in crash

    Baby survives being ejected from car seat in crash

    Friday, March 30 2018 7:18 AM EDT2018-03-30 11:18:54 GMT
    Friday, March 30 2018 7:18 AM EDT2018-03-30 11:18:54 GMT
    Hannah McKinney is thankful her 3-month-old daughter is alive and well after a vehicle wreck that sent the child flying out of her car seat. (Source: WSB/CNN)Hannah McKinney is thankful her 3-month-old daughter is alive and well after a vehicle wreck that sent the child flying out of her car seat. (Source: WSB/CNN)

    A mother is thankful her baby is alive and well after a horrific vehicle crash.

    Full Story >

    A mother is thankful her baby is alive and well after a horrific vehicle crash.

    Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly