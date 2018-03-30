Police: Miami U student received half kilo of MDMA in mail

A Miami University student is accused of having drugs shipped to his off-campus residence, so he could sell them, according to Oxford Police.

Officers on Monday conducted a controlled mail delivery and a search warrant on a package being delivered to 320 N. Poplar St. Oxford, OH.

The package was suspected to contain approximately a half kilo of MDMA, which is a purer form of Ecstasy or Molly, according to a police statement.

The recipient of package was Mathew Maliekal, 20, a Miami University student living in an off-campus residence, said police.

After successful delivery of the package, a search warrant was executed on the residence.

Other drugs were located during the search of the residence, including marijuana hash from a butane extraction, LSD, additional MDMA, and marijuana packaged for sale, said police.

Maliekal was arrested and taken to Butler County jail on one charge of Possession of Controlled Substances, a 2nd degree felony. Further charges are pending laboratory analysis.

The Butler Undercover Regional Narcotics (BURN) task force was joined by Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and the United States Postal Inspector participated in the investigation.

