Arnold Schwarzenegger undergoes heart surgery

Former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger speaks at the first New Way California Summit, a political committee eager to reshape the state GOP, at the Hollenbeck Youth Center in Los Angeles, Wednesday, March 21, 2018. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

(RNN) - Arnold Schwarzenegger is in stable condition Friday following heart surgery.

Daniel Ketchell, a spokesman for the actor and former governor, said on Twitter that the surgery had been planned and was needed to fix an issue with a pulmonic valve replacement Schwarzenegger had implanted in 1997 for a congenital heart defect.

"That 1997 replacement valve was never meant to be permanent and has outlived its life expectancy, so he chose to replace it (Thursday) through a less invasive catheter valve replacement," Ketchell said. "During that procedure, an open-heart surgery team was prepared, as they frequently are in theses circumstances, in case the catheter procedure was unable to be performed.

"Gov. Schwarzenegger's pulmonic valve was successfully replaced, and he is currently recovering from surgery and in stable condition. We want to thank the entire medical team for their tireless efforts."

Schwarzenegger, 70, is a former Mr. Olympia, governor of California and actor with a lengthy list of credits, including the "Terminator" franchise.

The bodybuilder turned actor served as governor of California from 2003 to 2011 and has remained active in politics and entertainment, including appearing in "Terminator" films, the newest planned for 2019, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

The action film icon also appeared in the "Conan" films, "Predator," "Commando," and "Total Recall," as well as comedies such as "Kindergarten Cop" and "Twins."

People often perform throaty impressions of his most famous lines, such as "Get to the chopper" and "Put the cookie down."

Making an appearance at SXSW in March, he said he was preparing to sue oil companies "for first-degree murder" over climate change "for knowingly killing people all over the world," Politico reported.

He also has been an outspoken opponent of gerrymandering. He was supposed to attend a "Tame the Gerrymandering" rally Wednesday but couldn't make it, though he posted a message of support.

While @Schwarzenegger couldn't make it to our #SCOTUS rally today, he did send this message urge you all to keep up the fight to #terminategerrymandering! https://t.co/zjYR67BzS7 — Tame the Gerrymander (@TameGerrymander) March 28, 2018

As governor of California, he focused on topics such as reducing California's greenhouse gas emissions, increasing the minimum wage and updating the workers' compensation system, the state's biography said.

A moderate Republican, he has gotten into Twitter spats with President Donald Trump, disagreeing with him on a number of subjects, including climate change.

Schwarzenegger's foray as Trump's replacement on "The Apprentice" was short-lived, and Trump hit at him for poor ratings in February 2017.

He responded via a YouTube message, suggesting they switch jobs: "You can take over TV, because you're such an expert at ratings, and I can take over your job so people can finally sleep comfortably again."

However, even if Trump were to take him up on it, Schwarzenegger, being a naturalized citizen, is barred by the Constitution from serving as president.

Schwarzenegger was born in Thal, Austria on July 30, 1947, immigrated to the U.S. in 1968 and became a U.S. citizen in 1983.

He was married to Maria Schriver from 1986 to 2011, and has four children.

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.