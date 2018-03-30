Adults-only Easter egg hunt draws a crowd

The eggs contained $9,000 worth of prizes for the winners. (Source: KTRK/CNN)

LAKE JACKSON, TX (KTRK/CNN) – Let’s call it an Easter egg hunt on steroids. And it’s just for adults.

There were eggs filled with candy, but some contained much bigger prizes - tickets for everything from giant TVs to laptops.

There were $9,000 worth of prizes.

Organizers filled three fields with eggs and with stakes so high, a lot of people came with a game plan.

When the whistle blew, they had mere seconds to gather as many eggs as they could at MacLean Park.

"We have 55-inch screen TVs, we have the SNES Nintendo System, the Super Nintendo, we have other game systems," coordinator Mallory Doyle said. "We have laptops, we have a lot of gift cards."

The anticipation leading up to the main event was exactly what Lake Jackson officials expected.

Some traveled from Houston and Pearland to take part. All had a plan.

"We came prepared," egg hunt participant Markala Hamilton said. "We got the sneakers on in case we need to run. We're going to be good."

Organizers said the adult Easter egg scramble will be back again next year.

