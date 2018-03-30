Reporter Maytal Levi - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Maytal Levi is excited to be working in Cincinnati. She joins FOX19 NOW as a Reporter coming from WDTN Channel 2 in her hometown of Dayton, Ohio, where she worked for four years as a Weekend Anchor and Reporter.

During her time at WDTN, Maytal earned a regional Associated Press Award for “Best Enterprise Reporting” about the impact of human trafficking on the education system. She's also done series pieces on the opiate epidemic, youth gangs, and the disenfranchisement of African American communities.

Prior to working at WDTN, Maytal worked at KEYC News 12 in North Mankato, Minnesota. There she wrote, shot and edited all of her stories covering a wide variety of topics from agriculture to politics to ice fishing.

Maytal graduated from Wright State University with a B.A. in Communications and Sociology. Her college summers were spent interning in New York City at marketing and production companies like Meetinghouse Productions, where she assisted on “The World’s Dumbest Criminals” television show.

In her spare time she enjoys spending time with family, her dog (Louie) who she often refers to as her child, reading, traveling and trying new restaurants.

Maytal is a proud Ohioan and is passionate about viewer-based journalism. Story ideas that come from you, the viewer, are her favorite to tackle. 

If you have any tips or stories you would like to discuss e-mail her at Maytallevi@fox19now.com.

