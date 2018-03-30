Judge rules homeowners must grow grass in yard, even though wife is severely allergic

A man was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center on Friday after crashing into a ravine.Full Story >
Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley wants to hire an outside investigator to look into accusations of inappropriate behavior by City Manager Harry Black.Full Story >
As of Friday afternoon, the latest models were showing a mix of rain, wet snow, and possibly patchy freezing rain in the Tri-State from late Sunday night into the Monday morning commute.Full Story >
Police say a man has attempted to lure children and teens into a car several times this month in nearby communities.Full Story >
Officers are searching for a teenage girl reported missing Thursday from Butler, Kentucky, according to a social media post by Pendleton County Emergency Management.Full Story >
