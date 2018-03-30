Teens accused of shooting at priest gathering eggs indicted

CLEVELAND (AP) - Three teenagers accused of shooting at a priest who was gathering eggs from his Cleveland church's chicken coop have been indicted.
The Cuyahoga (ky-uh-HOH'-guh) County prosecutor's office said Friday that 16-year-olds Amin Walker and Jaylen Miller and 18-year-old Kenitra Robinson face attempted murder, felonious assault, aggravated robbery and other charges.
Prosecutors say the 65-year-old priest from St. Mary Catholic Church was "ambushed" in December by Walker and Miller, who demanded he hand over the eggs. Prosecutors say the priest began running away, prompting the teens to fire multiple rounds that missed as the priest slipped and fell to the ground. They say the teens left in a stolen van where Robinson was waiting.
Walker and Miller initially were charged as juveniles.
Court records don't indicate if the teenagers been assigned attorneys.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
