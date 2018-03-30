Competition fierce for open mid-Ohio congressional district

By JULIE CARR SMYTH
Associated Press
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Eighteen candidates are vying for a U.S. House seat in central Ohio that Republicans have held for 35 years and Democrats now see as competitive.
Democrat Conor Lamb's razor-thin victory earlier this month in a Pennsylvania congressional district that heavily supported GOP President Donald Trump is buoying Democrats' hopes they could seize the 12th congressional district long controlled by Republicans.
Republican Pat Tiberi (TEE'-behr-ee) represented the district from 2001 until his retirement Jan. 15. Republican Ohio Gov. John Kasich (KAY'-sihk) held it for 18 years before that.
Ten Republicans, seven Democrats and a Green Party candidate are vying for the seat. Two separate primaries will be held - one for Tiberi's unexpired term and the other for the full two-year congressional term that begins in January.
