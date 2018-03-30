Missing Butler, Ky teen found unharmed

A teenage girl reported missing Thursday from Butler, Kentucky was found safe late Thursday afternoon, according to the teen's mother.

Josephine Leanna Navarro,16, was last seen on Johns Road wearing a blue Nike hooded sweat shirt and shorts.

Officers described Navarro as 5’11, weighing 230 lbs. with blue eyes and brown hair.

According to her mother, Navarro has severe asthma that requires an inhaler and she often must use an EpiPen for allergic reactions.

Navarro returned home with only a few scratches from a fall, but was otherwise unharmed, said Navarro's mother.

