Officers searching for missing NKY teen.

Officers are searching for a teenage girl reported missing Thursday from Butler, Kentucky, according to a social media post by Pendleton County Emergency Management.

Josephine Leanna Navarro,16, was last seen on Johns Road wearing a blue Nike hooded sweat shirt and shorts.

Officers described Navarro as 5’11, weighing 230 lbs. with blue eyes and brown hair.

According to her mother, Navarro has severe asthma that requires an inhaler and she often must use an EpiPen for allergic reactions.

Please call 911 if you see Navarro or have any information on her location.

