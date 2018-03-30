18 candidates running for Ohio's 12th congressional district

By The Associated Press
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Seven Democrats, 10 Republicans and a Green Party candidate are vying for the open 12th congressional district seat in Ohio. Two separate primaries will be on May ballots. One is for the remainder of the unexpired term of Republican U.S. Rep. Pat Tiberi, who left Congress in January. The second is for the full two-year term beginning in January. Here's a list of the candidates, listed alphabetically by party:
DEMOCRAT:
Edward Albertson
Danny O'Connor
Jackie Patton
John Peters
John Russell
Zach Scott
Doug Wilson
GREEN:
Joe Manchik
REPUBLICAN:
John Adams
Kevin Bacon
Troy Balderson
Lawrence Cohen
Jon Halverstadt
Tim Kane
Melanie Leneghan
Pat Manley
Carol O'Brien
Mick Shoemaker, Jr.
SOURCE: AP Research
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
