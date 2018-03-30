Will mix of precip clear in time for Findlay Market Parade? See the latest forecast

As of Friday afternoon, the latest models were showing a mix of rain, wet snow, and possibly patchy freezing rain in the Tri-State from late Sunday night into the Monday morning commute. (WXIX)

The Findlay Market parade is scheduled to begin at noon Monday. This precipitation -- again, as of Friday afternoon -- is expected to move east by then.

Reds Opening Day, which was originally scheduled for Thursday (separate from the parade), was pushed back to Friday because of rain. The team will face off against the Nationals Friday afternoon, with first pitch at 4:10 p.m.

On Monday, the Cubs are in town for another 4:10 p.m. start.

